Stephen Wasilewski, Hubbard, Ohio



HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Wasilewski, 71, of Hubbard, Ohio, was dancing as he entered heaven’s gate on October 30, 2021.

He was born December 20, 1949, in New Castle, a son of the late Stephen and Tressa (Gustas) Wasilewski.

He graduated from Hickory High School in 1967, where he excelled as a wrestler.

Steve was employed by General Motors, Lordstown, Ohio, retiring with 46 years of service.

He enjoyed working on his cars and riding his motorcycle. He had a passion for dancing and attended weekly dance classes and events.

Steve attended St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Hubbard.

He is survived by a son, Kevin Wasilewski (Kristen), Virginia; a brother, Thomas Wasilewski (Jill), Hermitage; a nephew, Thomas Wasilewski (Suzi), Hermitage; two nieces, Pam O’Brien (Joe), North Carolina and Elizabeth Gaff (Chris), Hermitage; three great nephews whom he called his buddies, Ashton Povanda, Liam O’Brien, who he shared his birthday and Owen Wasilewski and his best friend, Bill who he had lunch with every day.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wasilewski.

Steve’s family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth’s for their compassion and excellent care for him. They would also like to thank his cousins and friends for the blessings and joy they brought into Steve’s life.

Calling hour will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, November 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home.

Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.