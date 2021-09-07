Stephen Romian, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Romian, 72, of Sharon, passed away Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Romian was born August 26, 1949, in Sharon, a son of the late Charles and Ethyl (Meszaros) Romian.

He was a graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Steve was a lifelong bricklayer, working out of the Bricklayers Allied Craftworkers (BAC) Local 9, Pittsburgh.

He was a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars, Post 5286, Farrell; a Son of the American Legion, Post 432, Wheatland; the Croatian Club, Farrell and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 472, Conneaut, Ohio.

An avid outdoorsman, Steve enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially fishing on Lake Erie. Above all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

He is survived by a son, Todd Romian and his wife, Brandy, of Pulaski; two grandchildren, Taylor and Trey and one great-grandchild, Bentley.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Romian.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.