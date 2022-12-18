SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Dovutovich, 45, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022, in his residence.

Mr. Dovutovich was born April 5, 1977, in Sharon, a son of Thomas Dovutovich and Cynthia (Johnston) Wesneski.

He was a 1995 graduate of Hickory High School.

Stephen was employed by the former Bolotin Furniture store, Hermitage.

Stephen’s love was the theatre and in 2015, he co-founded Black Sheep Players, which is a local theatre group based out of the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon. Stephen was drawn to the theatre at a young age. This love of the theatre carried on through high school and into college.

Stephen also liked building architectural models. One of his creations was the exterior design of Lu-Lu Beans in downtown Sharon.

His favorite sports team was the Cleveland Browns. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Stephen is survived by his parents, Cynthia Wesneski, Hermitage and Thomas Dovutovich (Brenda), Pottersville, Pennsylvania; his paternal grandmother, Ann Dovutovich, Hermitage; a stepsister, Kerry Wesneski-Jerguim (Adam), Santa Cruz, California; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom he adored and his special cat, Rhoda.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Melville and Ethel Johnston; his paternal grandfather, Stephen “Peppy” Dovutovich; a stepfather, Jack Wesneski and an aunt, Lois Johnston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Black Sheep Players, care of First Presbyterian Church, 600 East State Street, #1, Sharon, PA 16146.

A special thanks to UPMC Horizon Hospital, Passavant Hospital, Dr. Gauthier, Ted Myers and UPMC Family Hospice for their wonderful care.

In keeping with Stephen’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.