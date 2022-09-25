HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Comninos, of Hermitage, passed away at noon Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, with his wife and family by his side, following a valiant battle with ALS. He was 40.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the funeral home, with Pastor BJ Rudge of Truth and Grace Fellowship, officiating.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.