HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Bartko, 72, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 21, 2023, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Stephen was born December 25, 1950, in Sharon, a son of Joseph S. and Mary (Vudmaska) Bartko, and attended special education classes at Wengler Elementary School, also in Sharon.

Stephen has been a client of the ARC of Mercer County since the early 1960’s and spent many years working at the MCAR workshops.

Stephen was a member of St. John C.R. Orthodox Church, Hermitage.

He is survived by two sisters, Helen M. Mirkovich, Farrell, and Dorothy B. Wilson, Sharon; three nephews, Paul Mirkovich, Nick Mirkovich, and Sam Mirkovich (Cathy); a great-niece, Lauren; a great-nephew, Michael; and two cousins, Janice Paroz (Rodger) and Mary Beth Palmer.

Stephen was preceded in death by his parents.

Stephen was a kind and soft-spoken individual with a beautiful smile, and if something struck him to be funny, his laugh was pure of heart. Stephen was truly a gift to all who knew him.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2023 in St. John Orthodox Church, 3180 Morefield Rd., Hermitage. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service will be immediately following, in the church, with Rev. David Mastroberte, officiating.

Interment: St. John Orthodox Cemetery, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

