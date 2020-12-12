Stephen E. Garay, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen E. Garay of Hermitage, passed away peacefully at 1:16 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio. He was 90.

Mr. Garay was born July 2, 1930 in Sharon, a son of the late Michael and Mary (Aleksa) Garay.

He spent most of his life in the Shenango Valley and was a 1948 graduate of Sharon High School. Steve excelled at baseball and basketball at Sharon High School and earned a basketball scholarship to Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, where he obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He was also drafted by the Boston Red Socks in 1948, however, he ultimately served as a 1st Lieutenant and training officer with the US Air Force in Lackland, Texas. Steve retired in 1993 from the Hermitage School District after 23 years of teaching and serving as the high school boys basketball coach. He was awarded the Hickory High School 100 win coaches honor.

He previously taught and coached in the Sharon, Hubbard and Ambridge School Districts. While at Ambridge High School, he was an assistant basketball coach for the 1967 state championship team. Steve had a 30 plus year association with Dean Smith and Roy Williams as part of the University of North Carolina and the University of Kansas basketball programs where he was a basketball camp instructor. He was inducted into many Halls of Fame including, the Mercer County Hall of Fame, the Duquesne University Hall of Fame, the WPIAL Hall of Fame and the Sharon High School Hall of Fame.

Steve was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage. He also belonged to the Hermitage, Pennsylvania State and the National Education Associations; the American Legion, Post #299, Sharon and the former F.H. Buhl Club, where he later enjoyed volunteering.

He was an avid golfer, particularly during his retirement, and golfed in league play for many years. He was most content boating, fishing and spending time with his grandsons, whom he adored.

Surviving are, his wife of 58 years, the former Nora Lea Stephens, whom he married August 18, 1962; a son, Stephen R. Garay and his wife, Suzanne, of Hermitage; two grandsons, Andrew and Jason Garay, also of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Laura Garay of North Richland Hills, Texas and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his stepfather, who raised him, John Beres; a sister, Mary Lisac (Ed) and three brothers, Michael Garay (Jean), John Garay and Paul Garay (Jeanne).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Buhl Community Recreation Center, 28 Pine Street, Sharon, PA 16146; to Hickory High School AAA (Arts, Academics and Athletics), 640 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours are private.

Al Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2335 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard J. Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

CDC guidelines will be followed.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. of Sharon.

