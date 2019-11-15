Stephen Anthony Koosh, Jr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Anthony Koosh, Jr., 74, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 13, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Koosh was born November 4, 1945, in Sharon, a son of the late Steven A. and Mary (Kuklinca) Koosh.

He was a 1963 graduate of New Wilmington High School.

Stephen proudly served his county in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1968.

He was employed at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell Plant for 30 years, until its closing. Later, he was a self employed antique dealer. He operated his business in the former Flip Side, Hermitage and the Antique Mall, West Middlesex.

Stephen was a member of the Apollo Maennerchor Club; the Slovak Home, both in Farrell; the Wheatland Coin Club; and was a life member of Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as its treasurer.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and never missed a game. He also enjoyed gambling, antiques and collecting coins and Indians.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kathleen Maurice, whom he married August 6, 1970; a daughter, Melanie Spatara and her husband Robert, of Sharon; a son, Stephen A. Koosh, III and his wife Alex, of Girard, Ohio; four grandchildren, Chelsea, Cameron and Rachel Spatara and Joey Koosh; four great grandchildren, James, Corey, Mia and Jarrod and ten cousins, Kathy Boland, Bob (Jean) Curth, John (Irene) Koosh, Joe (Donna) Koosh, Steve Koosh, John (Sue) Gerdy, Veronica Lumpp, Michael Levitsky and Ed and Michelle Gerdy.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department, 119 Superior St., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. Cary Parsons, of Living Faith Christian Church, Farrell, officiating.

Military Honors will be rendered by Wheatland, Farrell and West Middlesex Honor Guard.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.