HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie Gilliland, 64, of Hermitage passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, April 15, 2022, in her residence.

Stephanie was born October 26, 1957, in Sharon, a daughter of Steve and Marie (Engrao) Paczak.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1975 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Stephanie was employed by Primary Health, Sharon, working as a medical biller for the last nine years. She previously owned and operated The Tanning Spot in Hermitage.

Stephanie was of the Catholic faith.

An animal lover, she had a passion for animal advocacy and actively supported the Humane Society and Guided Eyes for the Blind.

Stephanie is survived by two daughters, Rachel Cunningham (Gerald), Las Vegas and Ashley Gilliland, Hermitage; a sister, Marie Salaga (Joseph), Hermitage; two nieces, Missy Grguras (Joe) and Amy Salaga; and a great-niece and nephew, Jocelyn and Jacob Grguras.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.