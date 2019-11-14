Stella Haniak, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stella Haniak, 91, formerly of Brookwood Dr., Brookfield, Ohio, passed away under hospice care Sunday evening, November 10, 2019, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage, where she was a resident for five years.

Mrs. Haniak was born February 2, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stephan and Fawrona (Kobyluch) Sikora.

She moved to the area as a young girl and grew up on Sheridan Street in the Patagonia section of Hermitage. Along with her brothers, she tended to the families large garden and the many animals on the property.

In her youth, Stella enjoyed ice skating at Buhl Park and swimming in Yankee Lake. At the age of 4, she and other family members belonged to a Ukrainian ballet group that performed in nearby churches and in Youngstown.

Stella graduated from Hickory High School and worked at a candy store in Downtown Sharon.

She retired from Wheatland Tube where she was employed for many years.

During retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband and maintaining her home.

Stella was a lifelong active member of St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Sharon.

Her husband, Joseph Haniak, passed away February 6, 2001.

She is survived by a brother, George Sikora and his wife Carol and their daughter, Doreen, of Leavenworth, Washington; a nephew, Stefan Sikora and his wife Esther and their daughter,Juliet, of Sharpsville and many other nieces and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Stella was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna, Josephine and Mary; and a brother, John.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Buhl Chapel within Oakwood Cemetery, 600 N. Oakland Ave., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.