Stefan “Steve” Moser, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stefan “Steve” Moser of Hermitage passed away under hospice care at 4:42 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in his home. He was 87.

Calling hours will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.