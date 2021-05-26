Stasey M. Marenchin, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stasey M. Marenchin, 65, of Hermitage passed away Sunday afternoon, May 23, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Marenchin was born April 3, 1956, in Newport News, Virginia, a son of George Marenchin and Vivienne (Shaffer) Marenchin Wiles.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1974.

For 20 years, Stasey worked for Phillips Steel Corp., Wheatland.

An avid sports fan, Stasey enjoyed watching any game or sport on television. His favorite teams were the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Indians and Boston Celtics.

Stasey enjoyed living life to the fullest and listening to his favorite band, Blue Oyster Cult. He also took much pride in going to see his brother’s band, Juvenile Characteristics, perform live in concert. Stasey approached things with a wonderful sense of humor and had a talent for filling a room with laughter and smiles.

His wife, the former Kelly Kirk, preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2019.

He is survived by three brothers, Geoffrey Marenchin, Greenville; David Marenchin, California and Rodney (Ellen) Marenchin, Naples, Florida. Also surviving are many cousins and extended family.

In addition to his wife, Stasey was preceded in death by his parents.

The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

