Stanley P. Tanner, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley P. Tanner, 78, of New Castle passed away peacefully Thursday evening, December 10, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Tanner was born May 23, 1942, in New Castle, a son of the late Stanley P. (Tankiewicz) and Stella (Biej) Tanner.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1960 graduate of New Castle High School, where he excelled as a member of the Boys Varsity Golf Team. He continued his education at Youngstown State University where his greatest achievement was making the Varsity Golf Team as a Freshman and playing Jack Nicklaus in a heads-up match during his senior year at Ohio State University.

A proud veteran, Stan enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas in Germany and Turkey.

Following his honorable discharge and return home, he married his beloved wife, the former Janet Braho, on February 20, 1965. She survives at home.

For many years, Stan was employed by Revco Drug Stores, now CVS Pharmacy. As the franchise grew, he traveled the country to oversee the construction of new locations as a building and construction supervisor. In later years, he managed the Revco store located in Neshannock Township.

Stan was a lifelong member of the Polish Falcons, Nest 146 in New Castle.

He had a lifelong passion for golf, earning the name “Cookie Cutter,” for his ability to consistently strike perfectly carved golf shots. An avid sports fan, Stan enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Most importantly, he loved spending time with his sons and grandchildren, whom adored him.

In addition to his wife, Stan is survived by two sons, Patrick Tanner and Billy Tanner and two grandchildren, Sydney and Aspen Tanner, all of New Castle.

In addition to his parents, Stan was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Tanner.

Due to current health concerns, a graveside funeral service will be postponed to a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

