NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Leroy Clark, 70, formerly of New Castle, Pennsylvania, passed away July 11, 2022, at his residence in La Habra, California.

Stan was born March 30, 1952, in New Castle, P ennsylvania, a son of the late Leroy Stanley Clark and Mary Catherine (Walsh) Clark.

Stan was a proud graduate of New Castle Senior High School, Class of 1970, and attended Youngstown State University.

In 1971, he married the love of his life, Deborah Ann (Wysocki) Clark, who preceded him in death following 47 years of marriage.

During his youth, Stan was active in the boy scouts. He also worked at the YMCA and for his father’s tree service, both in New Castle. He started his career at the Rockwell Spring Division in New Castle, P ennsylvania, where he remained throughout the 1970s. He became Plant Superintendent at American Welding Inc. in Warren, Ohio, where he worked over the next decade. Stan then became Plant Manager of Titan Wheel International in Quincy, Illinois, and a year later, was transferred to sunny Southern California. He became CEO of Boyd’s Hot Rod Corporation in 1995 and remained in the wheel business traveling internationally to China. In 2006, Stan joined Assa Abloy as Vice President of West Coast Operations and remained there until his retirement in 2019.

A pillar of his community, Stan served as Treasurer of the Lake Park La Habra Social Club.

Stan could often be found hitting it big at the casino, dancing the night away, or hosting parties by the pool with his many friends. Stan was “The King” of his family. He was a loving husband, and the best father and grandfather anyone could ask for. He was a beloved man and will be missed by all, including his loveable dog, Shamu.

He is survived by his three children; Stanley Leroy Clark, II (Kara Demostene), Miranda Marie (Dan) Helmer and Joseph Patrick Clark; three grandchildren, Rebecca Lynn Clark, Roxanne Marie Clark and Jake Stanley Clark; four siblings, Catherine (Jesse) McClaine, Michael (Therese) Clark, John Clark (Angela Killey) and LeRoy (Janet) Clark; and two brothers-in-law, David Wysocki and Dennis Wysocki.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society, online at www.cancer.org.

An hour of visitation will be held from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Site, where he was an altar boy and attended parochial school, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle.

Entombment: St. Mary’s Cemetery Resurrection Mausoleum, Union Township.

