FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Kennedy, 64, of Farrell, previously Sharon, passed away on January 3, 2022, in his home.

Mr. Kennedy was born June 12,1957, in Sharon, a son of the late Andrew Kennedy and Juanita Holloway.

He was a 1975 graduate of Farrell High School.

Stanley worked for more that 18 years with Bell Telephone, Sharon.

He had a passion for basketball and enjoyed watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Stanley loved to cook, but most of all he cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.

Stanley is survived by three sons, Jason Kennedy; Winston Kennedy, both of Sharon and Stan Kennedy, of Farrell; two sisters, Bashie Williams and Loretta, and her husband, Charles, all of Farrell and five grandchildren, Alexis; Alivia; Sean; Jada and Alanah.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by, a grandson, Charles; a sister, Jackie and his father, Wallace Williams.

In keeping with Stanley’s wishes all services will be held privately.

