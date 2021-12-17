MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley F. Armstrong, 71, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, in his home.

Mr. Armstrong was born March 28, 1950, in Sharon, a son of the late Stan and Lavana Elizabeth (Gadsby) Novak.

He was proud of his Native American heritage and loved attending native “pow wows” and ceremonial dances. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed wildlife, hunting and fishing.

Stanley honorably served in the U.S. Army, doing two tours in Vietnam.

He is survived by two sisters, Cindy (Dave) Morrison and Margaret Petit and a cousin, Nilacathiron Clayton.

In keeping with Stanley’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.