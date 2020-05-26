Sophie C. Hutz, Union Township, Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophie C. Hutz, 93, of Union Twp. passed away peacefully Monday, May 25, 2020, at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Jameson Care Center.

Mrs. Hutz was born November 20, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Keilar) Zombek.

A lifelong resident of Union Township, she graduated from Union High School in 1944.

For 23 years, Sophie worked as a bookkeeper for the Visiting Nurses Association and previously worked in a similar capacity at the former People’s Bank, both in New Castle.

Sophie was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary Church, New Castle and a former member of Madonna Church, Union Township, where she participated in the Ladies Guild and the Polish Roman Catholic Union.

She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and knitting quilts.

Her husband, Paul Hutz, whom she married October 15, 1955, preceded her in death August 3, 1997.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Fletcher, of New Wilmington; a son, Thomas Hutz, of Union Township; three sisters, Irene Milone, of New Castle, Clara Montsilos, of Mansfield, Ohio and Frances Tacksik, of Girard, Ohio; a grandson, Christian Fletcher, of New Castle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sophie was preceded in death by a brother, John Zombek.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28 in the funeral home, with Deacon Matthew Hawkins officiating.

Interment: Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

