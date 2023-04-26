SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sonia R. Parker, 60, a resident of Pennsylvania for more than 25 years passed away following a long and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer and other health issues, on April 25, 2023, in her home.

Sonia was born on November 6, 1962, in Nurnberg, W. Germany, a daughter of the late Rayford and Ingeborg Hill, and grew up in a military family.

She graduated from Garner High School, North Carolina in 1981 after spending her first two years in Baumholder American High School, W. Germany.

Sonia then moved closer to her mother and began working as a phlebotomist for a plasma center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She continued in the healthcare industry as a nurse’s aide in Colorado and Wyoming for several years before moving to Smithfield, North Carolina. There she worked for more than ten years as a North Carolina State Corrections Officer with the women’s prison system. Health issues caused her disabilities and Sonia then moved to Pennsylvania with her husband and son.

Sonia loved animals and adopted stray cats over the years, having them spayed and neutered and providing them with a home. Sonia’s big heart, love, smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Parker; son, Andrew Hill (Kaitlyn), all of New Castle; two brothers, Toney Hill (Maureen), of Virginia, and Roland Hill (Sharon), of South Carolina; two nieces, Karen Hill Siddiqi and Savannah Hill; a nephew, David Hill; four stepchildren, Jessica, Joseph, Timothy, Christopher; and many cousins.

The family would like to thank all her healthcare providers for her treatments and care.

A private Mass and celebration of Sonia’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in remembrance of Sonia Parker may be made to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org; or your local animal shelter.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.