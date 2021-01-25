Shurl A. “Shorty” Thompson, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shurl A. “Shorty” Thompson, 91, of Sharpsville passed away Saturday evening, January 23, 2021, in Cleppers CCRC, Sharon, after succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.

Mr. Thompson was born June 6, 1929, in Greenfield (Mercer County), a son of the late Allen and Lucy (McCullough) Thompson.

He graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1946 and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952.

In 1985, Shorty retired from the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation. During retirement, he was employed by the Jefferson Township Maintenance Department and worked on improving and repairing township roads and buildings.

Shorty was of the Presbyterian faith.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Shorty also loved watching old westerns on television.

His wife, the former Kay E. (Butler) Pringle, whom he married May 4, 1988, preceded him in death September 10, 2000.

He is survived by a son, Jesse (Theresa) Thompson, Sharpsville; a sister, Wilda (Jim) Byers, Dayton, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Deborah (Thomas) Brandon, Grove City; a stepgranddaughter, Leigh Brandon and his first wife, Marian (Colin) Appleton, Naples, Florida.

In addition to his wife and parents; Shorty was preceded in death by four sisters, Opal Thompson, Evelyn Williams, Merna Clark and Glenna Ogino; a brother, Hugh Thompson and a stepdaughter, Cindy Pringle.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services.

Arrangements handled by J. Brandley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



