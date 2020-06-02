Shirley Stormer McClelland, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Stormer McClelland, 97, of Hermitage passed away Sunday afternoon, May 31, 2020 in St. John XXIII Home.

Shirley was born March 4, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Seward, Pennsylvania by her loving parents, Logan and Sara Stormer.

A survivor of the Great Depression, she graduated from Johnstown High School in 1941 as valedictorian. Shirley attended Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania from 1941 to 1944. She graduated in three years with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and History and obtained teaching certification.

With World War II still raging, she took a position in Washington D.C. with the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Shirley is honored with other war veterans for this critical work of helping to decode Japanese war documents.

Shirley married Dean S. McClelland on January 14, 1945. They began their marriage of 75 years at the naval bases where he was stationed until the end of his service.

Together with Dean, Mrs. McClelland raised three children, Sherrill Lee, Sara Lucinda and Dean Andrew in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania.

Shirley taught seventh grade in Penn Hills until a severe hearing loss ended that career. After that, she became a local expert on herbs, giving lectures and raising countless plants to share. Her other love was cooking and she had a vast reserve of recipes. Best known for her “Saturday Soup,” Shirley used the week’s leftovers to concoct something different every time.

Mrs. McClelland continued to pursue these and other interests after she and Dean moved to Sharon, Pennsylvania in 1980. She served actively in the community with Herb Thymers, the PEO organization and the Salvation Army.

Above all, Shirley was a diligent member of the church throughout her life. She was a proficient organ and piano player, giving lessons and playing for her church. She served as a deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Sharon and later became a member of the Hickory United Methodist Church in Hermitage.

She survived her husband, Dean, who passed away on May 3, 2017.

Her faith sustained her in all the joys and sorrows of her life. She will be remembered and missed by her family and friends for her unceasingly sunny disposition and an inability to complain. Her three children, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren are grateful for her love and her unceasing efforts to stay connected to them in spite of geographic separation.

As much as Shirley loved plants and flowers, she will be best remembered with a donation to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later time. Please email mmcclelland@gmail.com to be added to the guest list.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGoningle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

