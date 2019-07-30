Shirley Ruth Weaver, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ruth Weaver, 84, of Hermitage, passed away a Monday, July 29, 2019, in Paramount Senior Living at Seven Fields, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Weaver was born May 23, 1935, in Leesburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Katherine (Binder) Bender.

She was a 1953 graduate of New Castle High School and earned her nursing degree at Jameson School of Nursing, New Castle.

Shirley started her nursing career at Jameson Hospital, New Castle Pennsylvania and also worked at Mercy Medical, Johnstown Pennsylvania. She finished her career at McMurray Hills Manor, Peters Twp., Pennsylvania.

Shirley was of the Lutheran Faith.

She was involved in Girl Scouts early in life. She was selected among a small group to travel across the United States aboard a train with fellow standout scouts. When her daughter was old enough to be a girl scout she was a troop leader and even served as a den mother for her son’s cub scout pack.

Shirley was a devoted and selfless wife and mother. She made sure her family always came first and could never tell anyone no. She also enjoyed volunteering for meals on wheels and made countless donations to animal charities.

She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Weaver, whom she married May 17, 1958, a daughter, Lauren Ann Kruth and her husband Ken, of Pittsburgh; a son , Eric Vern Weaver, of Fowler, Ohio; and two granddaughters, Nicolle Marie and Alexis Anne Kruth.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a brother, John Bender.

Calling hours will be 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 in the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Woods, officiating.

Interment: Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.