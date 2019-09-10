Shirley Rae Hanna, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Rae Hanna, 85, of New Castle, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, September 7, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Hanna was born November 13, 1933, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Amos Martin and Eleanor Virginia (Hershberger) Wheaton.

She moved to New Castle as a young girl, and later graduated from New Castle High School in 1951.

After completing several banking courses, Shirley received her certification in the fundamentals of banking from the American Institute of Banking.

She was employed at First Western Bank of New Castle for 34 years, where she began as a teller and advanced to branch manager. She worked the at the North City Plaza branch for many years and later retired from the Butler Ave. branch in 1993.

Shirley attended New Hope Wesleyan Church, New Castle.

She was member and past president of the local chapter of the American Institute of Banking; a charter member of the Women in Business organization and volunteered with Meals on Wheels; all in New Castle.

Shirley loved spending time with family, listening to Big Band music, bird watching and completing crossword puzzles.

She is survived by two sons; Michael R. (Lynette) Hanna and Thomas G. (Kimberlee) Hanna, all of New Castle; a sister, Barbara (Ronald) Grimes, of New Castle; five grandchildren, Douglas Seeger, Philip (Jessica) Aiken, Brandon (Gina) Aiken, Richard Hanna and Zachary (Savannah) Hanna and eight great grandchildren. Also surviving are two nephews; Joshua (Jessica) Grimes and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Grimes; a niece, Stephanie (David) Allen; five great nieces and two great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her former husband, Richard G. Hanna.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the funeral home, with Rev. Gary DeWitt, pastor of New Hope Wesleyan Church, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.