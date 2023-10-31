SHARON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley R. McCann, 97, a longtime resident of Sharon passed away early Tuesday morning, October 31, 2023, in Whispering Oaks, Hermitage.

Mrs. McCann was born May 30, 1926, in Masury, Ohio, a daughter of the late George W. and Edna (Dale) Martz.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1944.

A homemaker, Shirley dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home. Prior to the birth of her children, Shirley worked as a secretary for General American Transportation Corp. (GATX) in Masury and later in life served as a nanny for several neighborhood families.

Shirley enjoyed playing cards with the “Club Girls,” working on crossword puzzles and crocheting many afghan blankets for her kids and grandchildren.

Her husband of nearly 53 years, John “Jack” McCann, whom she married on May 15, 1948, preceded her in death on March 6, 2001.

Shirley is survived by five children, Terrence McCann (Kathy) of Hermitage, Daniel McCann of Sharon, Timothy McCann of Columbus, Ohio, Mimi Skiljo (Matt) of Sharon and Erin Miodrag (Jeff) of Sharpsville; a sister, Janet Bible of Buffalo, New York; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a son, John Patrick McCann and his wife, Patty.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to “Q” and “her girls” for their exceptional kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Helping Hands Hospice, 480 N. Kerrwood Drive, STE 103, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be held from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

