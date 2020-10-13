Shirley M. Pacifico, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Pacifico, 84, of Sharon, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away late Sunday afternoon, October 11, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Pacifico was born June 2, 1936, in Kane, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John Leslie and Helen (Gorzo) Davidson.

After her family moved to the Shenango Valley, she attended Sharon High School, which is where she met her beloved husband, Joseph L. “Bear” Pacifico. They were married April 30, 1955 and enjoyed 57 wonderful years together prior to his passing on September 17, 2012.

For more than 20 years, Shirley worked as a sales representative for AVON Beauty Products. She had also worked in retail sales for Heck’s Department Store, Murphy’s Department Store and Isaly’s, all in Sharon.

Shirley was a member of St. Joseph Church and formerly a member of Church of the Sacred Heart, both Sharon.

Additionally, she worked as a poll worker in the Patagonia voting ward (Hermitage) during the elections.

An avid card player, Shirley also enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and taking trips to the casino. She also loved spending time outdoors fishing and camping. Shirley was an exceptional cook and founded the family tradition of “Pasta Sundays.” She loved creating opportunities to cook and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are a son, Joseph L. (Gloria) Pacifico, Jr. of West Middlesex; a son-in-law, Stephen Sanson of Sharon; two sisters, Phyllis (Charles) Groscost and Evelyn Davidson, all of Arizona; five grandchildren, Brad (Angie) Carroll, Amy (Steve) Zolnier, Chelsea Pacifico, Sean Carroll and Joseph (Amanda) Pacifico III; five great-grandchildren, Bryce and Seth Carroll, Aiden Pacifico and Penelope and Anita Zolnier and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Sanson.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 14 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: