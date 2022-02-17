BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Lauer, 86, of Brookfield, Ohio passed away peacefully late Wednesday evening, February 16, 2022.

Mrs. Lauer was born August 1, 1935, in Oil City, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late George and Florence (Davies) Sanders.

A homemaker, Shirley dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was an avid fan of NASCAR, especially her favorite driver, Jeff Gordon. Later in life, she truly enjoyed being able to travel and spend time with family in Oklahoma and Texas.

Her beloved husband of 50 years, Charles E. Lauer, Sr., whom she married November 15, 1952, preceded her in death in 2002.

Shirley is survived by two daughters, Debra Elliott (Kip), Brookfield and Patricia Roth (Dave), Sharon; five grandchildren, Lisa Noe (Steven), James Elliott, Nicole Noe (George), Brittany Roth and Kayla King and five great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a son, Charles E. Lauer, Jr.; an infant daughter, Cheryl A. Lauer; a sister, Dorothy Ault and two brothers, James and Dickie Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Brookfield Ladies Auxiliary, 774 State Route 7 NE, Brookfield, OH, 44403.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.