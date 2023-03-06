SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Keasey, 83, formerly of Sharon, passed away Sunday evening, March 5, 2023, in the Windsor House at O’Brien Memorial, Masury, Ohio.

Mrs. Keasey was born on April 27, 1939, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Leslie and Elsie (Scott) Merchant and attended Sharon High School.

Shirley was a member of the Salvation Army, Sharon, where she frequently attended Home League.

A dedicated homemaker, she loved spending time with her grandchildren, camping, and being around others.

She is survived by four daughters, Deborah (William) Kelso, Cheryl (Tim) Rabish, all of Hermitage, Cynthia (Monty) Hunt, Cortland, Ohio, and Beth (Buddie) Howard, Hermitage; two sons, George Ayers and his significant other Holly, Sharon and Timothy Ayers and his fiancé Amanda, Sharpsville; two step-sons, Daniel (Deborah) Keasey, II, and Robert (Betty) Keasey, all of Sharon; seventeen grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Marosy, and Bonnie Ayers, both of Sharon; four brothers, Lawrence Merchant, Sharon, William (Linda) Merchant, Leslie (June) Merchant, all of Hermitage, and Ralph (Mary Ann) Merchant, Transfer.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Keasey, Sr., whom she married on May 29, 1970; a sister, Catherine Carter; and two brothers, Raymond and James Merchant.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill St., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. -12 Noon Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in The Salvation Army, Sharon Worship Center.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. -12 Noon Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in The Salvation Army, Sharon Worship Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Funeral service will be at noon, Wednesday, in the Worship Center.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

