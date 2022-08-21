SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. Jenkins, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her daughter and son-in-law at her side Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022.

Mrs. Jenkins was born December 25, 1938, in Wheatland, a daughter of Sylvia (Brown) Uiselt and Otto Uiselt.

Primarily a homemaker, Shirley also worked at Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio and the Whitmer Smith clothing store in downtown Sharon.

Shirley was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, where she volunteered her time and support.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Shirley’s greatest joy in life was spending time with family.

Her beloved husband of 65 years, Robert E. Jenkins, whom she married August 12, 1955, preceded her in death August 29, 2020.

Shirley is survived by a son, Robert Jenkins, Jr. of Sharon; a daughter, Denise Turosky (Kurt) of Strongsville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Nicole Kane (Donald), Zachary Turosky and Trevor Turosky and two great-grandchildren, Noelle and Brynn; three sisters, Bonnie (Dwaine) Smith, Nancy (Cloyd) Zoky and Tammie (Randy) Brown; five brothers, Otto (Charlotte) Uiselt, Jr., Ken (Judy) Uiselt, Pat (Nancy) Uiselt, Ray (Debbie) Uiselt and Dan Uiselt and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Terrence Uiselt and two nieces, Laura Smith and Tonya Chamberlain.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Carlin, officiating.

Interment: Haywood Cemetery, West Middlesex.

