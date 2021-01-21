Shirley L. (Latini) Cooper, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. (Latini) Cooper, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, formerly of McDonald, Pennsylvania, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 in The Grove at Greenville Nursing Home. She was 85.

Mrs. Cooper was born November 30, 1935 in McDonald, a daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Fabian) Latini.

She was raised and educated in McDonald and moved to Transfer with her husband Joe following retirement.

Shirley was a banker for many years and together with her husband Joe, owned and operated Coopers Service in McDonald for more than 50 years.

Shirley and Joe both enjoyed spending time at their camp in Tionesta fishing, boating, snowmobiling and spending time outdoors. In recent years, Shirley with other ladies visited local schools to encourage the study and knowledge of the US Constitution.

She is survived by two sisters Ricky Jagielski and her husband Teddy, of McDonald, and Mary Ann Jagielski and her husband Henry, of Carnegie; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Neil and Kerry Cooper, of Hickory, Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Cooper; two sisters, Delores Kelly and her husband David and Patty Semerod and her husband Ed and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol and Jack Lawrence.

Due to health concerns, there is no service scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



