SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Joan Miller, 88, of Chandler, Arizona, formerly a lifelong resident of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Shirley was born at the family home on August 16, 1935, in South Pymatuning Township, a daughter of the late Edwin Tedford and Grace Marguerite (Cornthwait) Miller.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1953.

For many years, she worked at Packard Electric, Warren, Ohio and later worked as a custodian for the Sharpsville School District.

Shirley was of the Protestant faith.

In 2022, she moved to Arizona to be cared for and loved by family that adored her beyond words. Thomas, Amber, Gage and Graham were everything to her and in return, Shirley was like their second mom. Shirley was a kind, loving and selfless soul. She experienced the most love during the last few years of her life while visiting places in Arizona, building her own AR-15, going to the gun range with Tom, being surrounded by loving family and animals and enjoying the Arizona sunshine.

Shirley is survived by her great-niece, Amber Lee Corp and her husband, Thomas, of Chandler, Arizona; two great-great nephews, Gage Thomas Corp (Alessandra Vilasi) and Graham Earl Corp (Genesis), all of Mesa, Arizona and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by five siblings, Raymond “Bus” Cornthwait, Marion DeJulia, Karl Miller, Teddy Miller and Vona Lee Robison.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 20 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be in West Side Cemetery, South Pymatuning Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

