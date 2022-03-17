HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Jean Sanitate, 89, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 15, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Sanitate was born August 18, 1932, in Masury, Ohio, a daughter of the late Christopher William “Bill” and Charlotte Irene (Beadnel) Scott.

She was a 1950 graduate of Farrell High School.

Shirley was a homemaker.

She was an active member of Farrell Christian Assembly; which is now Family Life Church in Hermitage. In her younger years, she led the “Christianettes” group and developed its program manual.

Shirley was a talented cook and an exceptional seamstress. She also cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Pete Sanitate, whom she married August 5, 1950, passed away September 20, 2009.

She is survived by three daughters, Colleen Snyder (Mark) of Hermitage, Gayle Lozon of Holland, Michigan and Jean Mikulski (Mark) of Hermitage; four grandchildren, Laura Blaire (Marshall), Steven Mikulski (Sara), Matthew Mikulski and Aaron Lozon; eight great-grandchildren, Cailen and Evan Blaire, Alaina and Olivia Tremmel and Tessa, Lucas, Ava and Peter Mikulski and two sisters, Phyllis Louise Bozicevic of West Middlesex and Ruth Morocco of Farrell.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cheryl Snyder Tremmel and a sister, Doris Hazlett.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, March 21, 2022 in Family Life Church, 1455 N. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon in the church, with her grandson, Rev. Steven Mikulski, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

