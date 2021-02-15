Shirley Jane Lange, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angels danced with joy as Shirley Jane Lange, 95, of West Middlesex was welcomed to her heavenly home Friday morning, February 12, 2021.

Mrs. Lange was born March 5, 1925, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Jay Gould and Pearl Idella Gettings Garrett.

A 1942 graduate of West Middlesex High School, Shirley also attended the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

As a young woman, Shirley was employed by G.C. Murphy, A&P Tea Company and the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric. After her marriage, she devoted her life to her family, always placing the needs of her husband and children before her own.

Shirley was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex. For many years she was active in the church ladies quilting group.

She was also a long-time member of the Town and Country Homemakers. In addition to quilting, she enjoyed a variety of crafts including decorative painting. Participating in the Silver Sneakers program at the YMCA was another favorite pastime.

Shirley was known as a kind soul who was loved by all who were blessed to know her.

Her husband of 73 years, Fred A. Lange, whom she married April 18, 1946, preceded her in death May 29, 2019.

Shirley is survived by her children, Connie Lange of Hermitage; Kathleen Smith of Villa Maria, Fred (Lucy) Lange of Hubbard, Ohio and Mary Anne (Tony) Russo of West Middlesex, along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Kurly, who rarely left her side.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Judith Marie; a grandson, Andy Smith and all of her siblings.

Due to concerns presented by the Covid-19 virus, there will be no calling hours.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman as celebrant. The Mass will be available to watch via livestream at 11:30 a.m. Friday, February 19. To view Shirley’s Funeral Mass, please visit: Shirley’s Funeral Mass.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



