Shirley J. Sakony, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Sakony of Solon, Ohio, formerly of Sharon, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, in The Weils of Bainbridge, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 71.

Mrs. Sakony was born September 1, 1948, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles and Sara (Quigley) Baxter.

She was a 1966 graduate of Sharon High School.

Shirley was employed as a preschool teacher for Pioneer Preschool, Solon, Ohio, for more than thirty years.

She was a member of Parkside Church in Solon and was previously a member of the First Baptist Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Her husband of 47 years, Thomas C. Sakony, whom she married August 5, 1967, passed away December 3, 2014.

Shirley was a staunch fan of the Cleveland Indians and looked forward to Monday afternoon Rock N Roll Bingo at Hard Rock Casino. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren, who affectionately called their grammy “Shirl.”

Surviving are: a son, Thomas C. Sakony, II and his wife Donna, of Twinsburg, Ohio; two beloved grandchildren, Dane and Maddox Sakony and a sister, Donna Farley, of Sharon. She also leaves her in-laws, Carol L. Thomas, of Sharpsville, Linda S. Hazi, of Hermitage, Michael C. Sakony and his wife Michelle, of Hermitage, Richard E. Sakony and his wife Tammy, of Sharpsville and Carl E. Sakony, Jr. and his wife Meg, of Greenville, South Carolina and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Gary and Ronald Baxter. Calling hours will be from 12 Noon – 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, in the funeral home , with Rev. John Trojak, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Sharon, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.