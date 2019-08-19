Shirley Bastide Madura, Sharpsville, PA – Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Bastide Madura, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, August 17, surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 87.

Shirley was born November 25, 1931, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Albert Bastide and Stella Teilhet.

She graduated from Farrell High School with honors in 1949.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald L. Madura, whom she married June 7, 1953. She was also preceded by her parents; brother, Robert Bastide of Sharon, Pennsylvania and daughter-in-law, Candace Madura, of Freedom, Pennsylvania.

For over 50 years, she was an active member and past President of the Dorcas Society of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, supporting many families and events during this period. Shirley was extremely devoted to her immediate and extended family and known for her sharp mind, kindness, commitment to others and obvious inner and outer beauty. She was well respected, providing a constant source of love and direction.

She is survived by her five children, Donald A. Madura and his wife, Stefani, of Croton, New York, David J. Madura of Freedom, Pennsylvania, Sheryl Madura Kyle and her husband, Michael, of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, Drew Madura and his wife, Sheryl, of Roscoe, Illinois and Carol Madura and her husband, Jason Current, of Cary, North Carolina and her sister, Mercedes Horton and her husband, Howard, also of Cary, North Carolina. She is also survived by 11 beautiful grandchildren including Trevor Madura, Lauren, Daniel, Steven and Brian Kyle, Andrew, Jeffrey and Jenna Madura, Luke Current, Dennis and Patrick Malley; along with two great-grandchildren, Leah and Shane Malley.

Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA, 16148 or Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Dr. Gary B. Nelson, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.