HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Faber, 79 of Hermitage, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Ms. Faber was born on November 22, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Samuel and Susan (Meyers) Faber.

She attended the former Mercer County Crippled Children’s School and was a 1963 graduate of Hickory High School. She also completed the receptionist program at the former Shenango Valley School of Business.

Shirley was employed by First National Bank and retired in 2001 from the Department of the Army, former Oakdale, Pennsylvania base.

A woman of strong Christian faith, Shirley was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage and belonged to its Dorcas Society.

She enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by two nephews, David M. (Cathy) Faber and Mark A. (Patricia) Faber, all of Transfer, Pennsylvania.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael and Samuel Faber and a dear friend, Clarence Michael.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 11 in the funeral home, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

