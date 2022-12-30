HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Rust, 93, of Hermitage, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon.

Mrs. Rust was born June 8, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late James H. Rodgers and Helen I. (Hausel) Rodgers Daugherty.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1947 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

For more than 30 years, Shirley was employed by the Hickory School District, Hermitage, where she retired as the cafeteria satellite coordinator for the entire district.

Shirley was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.

She enjoyed playing cards and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers games on television. Shirley always looked forward to traveling with her husband, Don, especially while taking trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Tennessee and Arizona.

Her husband of 59 years, Donald W. Rust, whom she married June 26, 1947, preceded her in death in 2006.

Shirley is survived by her two sons, David W. (Judy) Rust of Jonesborough, Tennessee and Terry P. Rust of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her three “granddogs,” Myah, Jackson and Riley.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her dear friend since the third grade, Betty Iliff, who passed on the same exact date three years prior.

The family would like to thank the staff of Clepper Manor, Sharon and ProMedica Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness.

An hour of reception will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, January 3, 2023 in Hickory United Methodist Church, 240 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m., in the church, with Pastor David Coul, officiating.

Interment, Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

