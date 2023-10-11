HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Brown, 66 of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 4, 2023, in her home.

Ms. Brown was born July 4, 1957, in Sharon, a daughter of the late George E. and Viola G. (Bearfield) Brown.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Reynolds High School in 1976.

Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide at Nugent’s Convalescent Home, Hermitage and previously worked in the same capacity for Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon.

Shirley was a longtime member of the Salvation Army on Fischer Hill in Sharon. She actively volunteered with many church programs, in the church kitchen and especially loved her time working at Camp Allegheny.

Shirley had a lifelong appreciation for music, particularly country and the oldies. The absolute joy of her life was her nieces and nephews. Shirley loved them unconditionally and supported them in their many endeavors.

She is survived by a brother, Thomas Brown, Sharpsville; two sisters, Betty Robinson (Bill), Transfer, Pennsylvania and Mary Brown of Mercer and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Hess and two brothers, George E. Brown, Jr. and infant, William Brown.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army, 660 Fisher Hill Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Salvation Army in Sharon.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.