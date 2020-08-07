Shirl Ann Koscinski, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirl Ann Koscinski, 64, residence of Sharon Pennsylvania was called to join the heavenly father unexpectedly on August 2, 2020. Shirl was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on August 17, 1955 to Karol and Ann Koscinski, as the third of three kids and was the beloved sister of Sharyn and Karol Koscinki.

A graduate of Sharon High School and proud alumni of Edinboro University,

Shirl was a devoted social worker with over 30 years of service to the Arc of Mercer County. In her lifetime commitment to advocate tirelessly for those members of our community with intellectual and developmental disabilities, she served many roles. She served as the Compliance Officer, Residential Director, Program Director and Chief Operating Officer all with the same intent to ensure comprehensive support and empowerment for all members of our community in every aspect of their lives. Serving was her true calling; as her children note, the residents of the Arc of Mercer County would often join the family for Sunday dinner. The appreciation gained by her children for all people, regardless of intellect, color, creed, gender identity, etc., is a direct result of her appreciation for all people.

As a Catholic, she was member of St. Stanisalous Kostak Church. She was an animal lover especially of dogs, both of her own and her grand puppies. Additionally, she was a lover of football and a fanatic cheese head, always ensuring to watch her Green Bay Packers.

A mother, survived by her best friend and daughter Neeley Ann Dukles, her sons Ian Raymond Charles Dukles, Jeffrey Germaine Meyers and Timothy Walter Meyers; A grandmother, survived by Allison Mary Meyers and Walter Jeffrey Meyers; A sister of Sharyn Ann Koscinski, Karol Paul Koscinski, and Betty Jane Koscinski and a beloved Aunt “Sissy” survived by Nick Pompelia, Lena Devinney, Julie Galligos, Carley Baumann, Karen Kirschner, Annie Zajac and John Paul Koscinski. Predeceased by her parents Karol and Ann Koscinski and her nephew Joseph “Joey” Koscinski.

There will be a Celebration of Life held Saturday, August 8, 2020 for her immediate family at the Arc of Mercer County, the place where she touched the lives and hearts of so many.

The family asks, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Arc of Mercer County. Checks can be made to The Arc of Mercer County, 850 North Hermitage Rd. Hermitage, PA 16148.

Mom may you rest in peace with your mother, father, and nephew – with all of our love,

Your family

