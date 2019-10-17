Sheridan Lynn Mattson, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheridan Lynn Mattson, 73, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in her home.

Mrs. Mattson was born May 26, 1946, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Jean E. (Hodge) Simpson. She was a 1964 graduate of West Middlesex High School.

Sheridan was employed as a medical office manager at various physicians’ offices in the Shenango Valley. She had an exceptional talent for fashion and decorating, and started a home accent store in 1984, called “Bayberry West” in West Middlesex.

Sheridan attended Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

She enjoyed her “Supper Club” with close family and friends. She was a Pittsburgh Pirate fan and liked to go horseback riding, snowmobiling and hunting.

In her later years, she and her husband enjoyed retirement spending their winters in Naples, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Mattson, whom she married December 29, 1984; two daughters, Kelly Kimmel and her husband David, of Hubbard, OH, and Stacy Fill and her husband Timothy, of Lake Worth, FL; two step-daughters, Brenda Truchan and her husband Wayne, of Masury, OH, and Lori Harper and her husband Perry, of Hermitage; a step-son, Bruce Mattson and his wife Patty, of West Middlesex; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren; and her dog, Boomer.

In addition to her parents, Sheridan was preceded in death by two brothers, Chucky and Mark Simpson; and a dog, Chance.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday (10/20/2019) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Anthony Kladitis, officiating.

