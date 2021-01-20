Sheila Ann (Biro) Lobota, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila Ann (Biro) Lobota, 55, Kinsman, Ohio, passed Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her home with husband and family at her side, after suffering a brief yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Sheila was born February 17, 1965, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Joseph M. and Mary Ann (Wrynn) Biro.

She was a 1983 graduate of Sharon City Schools. In 1987, Sheila earned her BS degree in Business Management from the main campus of Pennsylvania State University.

For nearly the past 20 years, Sheila was employed as a Case Manager for West Central Job Partnership / Mercer Co. Career Link, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Prior to that, Sheila held manager positions at Hersh Exterminating Services, Hermitage and Hills Department Store chains in Erie Pennsylvania, New York and Hermitage.

For a brief period in the mid 2000s, Sheila’s love of fashion and her special connection with people led her to take up part-time as a consultant for Clinique at Macy’s Department Stores. It was a job she found both exciting and rewarding.

Sheila was married to Jan Joseph Lobota on September 17, 2005. The couple made a loving home in Kinsman, Ohio with their two precious dogs, Brianna and Shannon.

Sheila was a member of St. Patrick’s Church in Kinsman and St. Joseph’s Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania where she was a lector and Eucharistic Minister.



She was an avid fan of the Penn State Nittany Lions and rarely would Sheila miss a broadcast of a Pittsburgh Steelers football game or Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey match.

She was also a member of Quota Club and the Shenango Valley Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association.

Aside from her husband and parents, Sheila is survived by her sister Bridget and brother-in-law Ed Gursky, Casselberry, Florida. Brothers Joseph Biro, Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Kevin Biro and his fiancé Anita Mackin, Hudson, Ohio. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, Ed Jr., Nick and his wife Renee, Rachel, Aaron, Jennifer and Courtney; great nieces and nephews Eddie, Leona, Anna and Benjamin and several cousins including Heather and Shelly.

She was preceded in death by her aunt Michaelene Francis Wrynn Schuster.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 6397 St. Rt. 87, Kinsman, OH 44428.

There are no calling hours.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, and Rev. Michael A. Mikstay, pastor of St. Patrick Church, Kinsman, Ohio, as con-celebrants.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



