SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn P. Greene, 40, of Sharpsville, passed away following an extended illness on Tuesday evening, May 23, 2023, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Shawn was born on April 26, 1983, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Thomas and Delores (Gagliardi) Greene.

He was a 2001 graduate of Sharpsville High School and worked as a school bus driver.

Shawn was a member of the Western Reserve Fish and Game Protective Association, where he enjoyed shooting and playing poker. He also enjoyed attending renaissance fairs and festivals.

He is survived by his mother, Delores Greene; a sister, Erin Carter, both of Sharpsville; a brother, Tom Greene and his wife Marie, Chippewa Township, Pennsylvania; and five nephews, Zach, Andrew and Mason Henderson, and Maddox and Braxton Greene.

Shawn was preceded in death by his father.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held privately.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

