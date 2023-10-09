HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn M. Thomas, 55 of Hubbard, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Shawn was born on January 2, 1968, in Farrell, a son of John F. and Roberta (Vassen) Thomas.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1986 graduate of Sharon High School.

He worked in various mills throughout the Valley. He was currently employed by Extreme Machine and Fab in Hermitage.

Shawn was a loving husband, son and brother who enjoyed his family and caring for his animals. He was also a fan of NASCAR and loved attending races.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol McElhaney, whom he married on April 3, 1998; his parents and a brother, Eric J. Thomas, all of Sharon; a niece, Katelynn N. Thomas and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

