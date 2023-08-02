HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shawn Anthony McPeak, 34 of Hermitage, passed away Monday morning, July 31, 2023, in his home.

Shawn was born on May 14, 1989, in Sharon, a son of Earl and Sherry (DeGregory) McPeak.

He was a 2007 graduate of Hickory High School.

He was employed for nearly ten years as a customer service representative for National Fuel, Clark, Pennsylvania.

Shawn was of the Christian faith and had a deep love Jesus.

A fitness enthusiast and was a member of Planet Fitness, Hermitage. He also practiced martial arts and enjoyed boxing and MMA fighting. Additionally, he enjoyed singing and playing guitar.

He will be remembered for his big personality, kindness, charisma and his willingness to help others.

He is survived by his wife, the former Crystal Mitchell, whom he married on November 14, 2015; four children, Edward, Lilliana, Noah and Liam McPeak; his father, Earl of Greenville; his father and mother-in-law, David and Linda Mitchell, of Greenville; a sister, Kelly Hoover and her husband, Andy, Brookfield, Ohio; a brother, John Cogswell and his wife, Erika, of Sharpsville and his nieces and nephews, Tori Hulings, Katelyn, Kaylie, Logan and Leah Cogswell.

Shawn was greeted in Heaven by his mother, Sherry, who passed away in 2012.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 4 in the funeral home, with Rev. James Fleck, officiating.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

