SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharyn Ann Koscinski-Pompelia, 75, of Sharon, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Sharyn was born on February 6, 1947, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Karol and Ann (Baltus) Koscinski.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1965 graduate of Sharon High School. Sharyn earned her bachelor’s degree and teacher certification from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed a long career as a teacher in the Sharon School District.

Sharyn enjoyed playing cards and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees. Above all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two children, Nicholas John Pompelia, Maricopa, Arizona, and Lena Pompelia Devinney, Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Brent, Kyle and Allison Devinney; a brother, Karol Koscinski and his wife Betty Jane, Sharon; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Sharyn was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Meyers; and a nephew, Joe Koscinski.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Aware, at www.merceraware.org

In keeping with Sharyn’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.