NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Lee Bart, lovingly known as Grandma Kitty, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 23, 2023, following a brief illness. She was 75.

Born on April 14, 1948, in New Castle, to the late Lee F., Jr. and Kathleen Mary (Kelly) Shelar, she graduated from Ne-Ca-Hi in 1966 and remained a lifelong resident of New Castle.

In her young adult life, she took time off from work to raise two boys, teaching them the value of hard work while they taught (or tested) her patience as only two sons can do. When she returned to the workforce, Sharon was hired by Howard Hanna Real Estate and remained a dedicated employee until her retirement. She always talked fondly of her co-workers with whom she was lucky to work for so many years.

Throughout her life, Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends that she loved most, both two-legged and four-legged. Other hobbies included crocheting, quilting, reading and watching her favorite movies and shows. She also enjoyed short drives to the beauty shop and long walks down the aisles of Aldi and Walmart. Her true passion, however, was saving every wayward cat on the North Hill of New Castle.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert C. Bart of New Castle; her two sons, Eric E. Peebles (Tabetha) of Detroit, Michigan and Sean S. Peebles (Susan) of Erie, Pennsylvania; her stepfather, Gene W. Spitler of New Castle; 12 grandchildren, one nephew and six cats.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Lee F. Shelar III and over two dozen cats she saved and cared for throughout her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Lawrence County Humane Society, 628 Pearson Mill Road, New Castle, PA 16101; or an animal advocacy shelter of the donor’s choice, as we are sure they will see an increase in stray cats who need loving hearts like our Grandma Kitty.

Sharon’s family would like to thank all their family and friends who sent prayers, love and support before Sharon’s passing. Your kindness did not go unnoticed and we are forever grateful.

At Sharon’s request, the funeral service and burial will be private.

Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

