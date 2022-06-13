HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon K. Albanese-Williams, 63, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her husband and son at her side early Monday morning, June 13, 2022, in her residence.

Sharon was born September 14, 1958, in Greenville, a daughter of the late William and Virginia (Riley) Albanese.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from Hickory High School, Hermitage, in 1976.

For the last 12 years, Sharon worked as a receptionist for the Mercer Co. Area on Aging in Hermitage, and previously worked as an assistant ombudsman, also through MCAA. She also managed Pizza Pan in Hermitage, and during her younger years, worked for J.L. Dairy in Wheatland.

Sharon was a lifelong member of the Sons of Italy, Sharon.

She loved spending time outdoors gardening and taking in nature from her back porch while having a glass of wine. Sharon also enjoyed reading and painting. Most important to her was spending time with family and dear friends.

Her husband, Mark A. Williams, whom she married March 17, 1996, survives at home in Hermitage.

Sharon is also survived by a son, Devin Williams, Hermitage; a step-daughter, Courtney Correa, and her daughter, Kimberly, of Hermitage; five sisters, Sandy Thompson, Patsy Santell and Barbie Long-Cooper, all of Greenville and Janet Bentu and Mary Jane Finch (Andrew), all of Australia; four brothers, Ed Long (Hope), Greenville, Bruce Long, Hermitage and Richard Albanese and William “Bill” Albanese, Jr. (Elaine), all of Australia. Also surviving are a nephew, Nicky Albanese, Jr., Sharon, and many additional beloved nieces and nephews, two dear friends, Karen Hice and Judy Vagh; and a beloved cousin, Donald “Mac” McClafferty, and her little dog, Nico.

In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by a brother, Nick Albanese, Sr.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, June 16, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 12 Noon Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Brandon Cooper, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

