FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon M. Songer of Farrell passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 32.

Shannon was born December 1, 1989, in Sharon, a daughter of Brian E. Songer, Sr. and Linda M. (Glover) Songer.

She was a 2007 graduate of Reynolds High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Slippery Rock University.

Shannon was a supervisor for Diversified Family Services (DFS) in Hermitage and Access, Supports for Living, in Middletown, New York. She also worked at St. Anthony’s Point and St. Michael’s Harbour, in Hermitage.

Shannon had a passion for helping those with disabilities and volunteered for the MCAR Prom and Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing euchre and going to concerts. She also was fond of animals and lovingly cared for her three cats, Nala, Baby and Tux.

Surviving are her mother of Farrell and her mother’s friend, James McWilliams of Pymatuning Township; her father, Brian E. Songer, Sr. of Palmyra, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Brian E. Songer, Jr. of West Middlesex and Brandon K. Songer of Farrell; a nephew, Tyler Songer of Girard, Ohio and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shannon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sy and Mary Glover and John and Betty Ann Songer and three uncles, Richard Glover, James Songer and John Anderson, who was also her Godfather.

The family suggests memorial contributions be forward to a Go Fund Me account https://gofund.me/d1db2a5a; or to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. Calling hours will be from 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. following the service.

Internment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.