SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Joseph Wahabi George, 61, of Sharon, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022, at his home.

Shane was born September 28, 1961, in Putnam, Connecticut, a son of Joseph A. and Karen (Frost) George.

In his younger years, Shane enjoyed playing the drums and riding his motorcycle throughout the trails of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

Shane attended Notre Dame Parochial Grade School in Hermitage and eventually earned his GED.

A hard-working man, he primarily worked as a self-employed landscaper and handyman.

He had the “gift of gab” and loved discussing politics, current events and history, particularly local history. However, his true passion and favorite topic of discussion was music. Shane had an encyclopedic knowledge of music and rock bands from the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s. He attended countless concerts throughout his life and could recount exact details about most of them, whether it was a recent concert from the past year or a concert he had attended decades earlier.

Shane is survived by a sister, Sharon L. George of Mercer; two brothers, David F. George (Mary Beth) of Sharon and Aaron M. George (Dora) of Huntington Beach, California; four nieces, Emma, Hannah, Lily and Gabriela George; a nephew, Jacob George; as well as extended family members.

Shane was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

There will be no calling hours.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, with interment to follow.

