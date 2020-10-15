Sebastiano “Sebastian” Grasso, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sebastiano “Sebastian” Grasso, 95, of Hermitage, formerly of Italy, passed away Thursday morning, October 15, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Grasso was born May 18, 1925, in San Luca, Italy, a son of the late Antonio and Concetta (Strangio) Grasso.

He attended the University of Messina, Italy and served in the Italian Air Force.



Sebastian immigrated to the United States in 1954 and met his father for the first time at age 29.



He was employed 36 years as a scarfer at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant.



Sebastian was highly skilled at carpentry, upholstery and tailoring. He loved classical music and attended many operas and symphonies with his wife. He also enjoyed playing guitar, accordion and the harmonica. While living in San Luca he was the organist for his church.



One of his favorite past times was hunting with his sons and grandson, Sebastian. He treasured those special times and joined them into his early nineties. Sebastiano was also passionate about making wine, preparing Italian cuisine, vegetable and flower gardening and attending sporting events in Pittsburgh.



A devoted catholic, he attended audiences with three popes. He was also a member of the Italian Home Club, Farrell.

He met his wife, the former Vincenzina Spadafora, in Our Lady of Fatima Church. They married there on July 26, 1958, by Fr. Geno Monti. They travelled extensively throughout the United States and Italy. For many years they spent the winter months in South Venice, Florida.

Also surviving are: sons, Anthony, James (Julie), Joseph (Jaqueline) and Mark (Camille); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and three nephews and their families in Reggio Calabria, Italy.

In addition to his parents, Sebastian was preceded in death by two sisters, Teresa and Caterina, and a nephew, Antonio Luppino.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be noon, Monday, October 19, 2020 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

