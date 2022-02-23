SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sean D. Watkins, 29, of Sharon, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Sean was born June 26, 1992, in Sharon, a son of Jeffrey Watkins, Jr. and Michele (Rader) Wylie.

He graduated from Keystone Charter School, Greenville.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his kids. Sean also had a passion for music and playing with RC cars.

He is survived by his mother, Michele Wylie and her fiancé, Jonathan Rhoades, of Sharon; his father, Jeffery Watkins, Jr. and his wife, Becky, of Gibsonburg, Ohio; his fiancée, Tabitha Mosley of Sharon; a daughter, Brooklyn Spencer; two sons, Rylan Thompson and Brayden Frankforther; three stepchildren, Baileigh, Marcedes and Kirkland McKelvey; a granddaughter, Eliza McKelvey and a sister, Jessica Watkins, Lima, Ohio.

There are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.