Sean Christopher Dolata, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Christopher Dolata, 28, of Hermitage, passed away Sunday evening, February 16, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.

Sean was born May 16, 1991, in Sharon, the son of Geraldine T. Dolata.

He graduated with honors, from Hickory High School, class of 2009. He was the varsity football manager and was voted “Most School Spirit” among his graduating class.

He worked alongside his grandfather in his woodcarving shop, WD Studios in Hermitage.

Sean was a member of St. Bartholomew Church, Sharpsville.

An avid NASCAR fan, he looked forward to going to races, especially Bristol, to cheer on his favorite drivers, Jimmy Johnson and Denny Hamlin. Sean loved sports, in particular the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He was always happy and enjoyed hunting and going to camp in Tidioute, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his mother, of Hermitage; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Peggy Dolata of Hermitage; an uncle, Michael and Angel Dolata, of Richmond, Illinois; his great-aunts and uncles, Pete and Carole Dolata of Hermitage, Bob and Karen Dolata of Jefferson Township, Fred and Bunny Berecek of Cortland, Ohio and Gerald and Marianne Daugherty of Brookfield, Ohio; his beloved cats, Beckley and Bristol and many cousins.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Cardiology Department, at www.givetochildrens.org/donate.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 20 in St. Bartholomew Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16148, with Rev. Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

