FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Scott William Braden, 74, of Farrell went on to meet his Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, April 15, 2023. He passed peacefully with his wife, Diane, at his side.

Mr. Braden was born November 24, 1948, in Verona, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Homer Braden and Bethea Whittenberger Marshall.

After graduating from Verona High School in 1967, he earned a bachelor of science degree in Secondary Education from Edinboro University.

He began his career as a High School History teacher. After realizing he did not like being confined to a classroom, Scott worked at the railroad for a short time before applying to the police academy. For four years, he served as a patrolman for the Meadville (Pennsylvania) Police Dept. Scott later took a sales job with Harris Pharmaceuticals, later working in the same capacity for several other companies. He loved the opportunity his sales jobs gave him to travel throughout Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, making connections with many schools, businesses, and clients. For the 15 years prior to his illness, Scott worked as a job coach and mentor for Diversified Family Services in Hermitage, where his clients adored him for the kindness and respect shown to all of them.

A man of many talents and interests, Scott will be remembered for his boisterous laugh and easy-going personality. All those who knew him, young and old, loved him.

Scott is survived by his wife, Diane Morocco James, whom he married April 27, 2002; two sons; a brother, Homer Braden, Oakmont, Pennsylvania; a sister, Bethea Zoli (Richard), of Prague; a brother-in-law, Gary Morocco (Linda); nieces and nephews, Winter Ava Zoli, Avril Gardiner, Home and Adam Braden, Gary Morocco, Melissa Gruver, Kristina Gentile, Danielle Cox, and Noah Boland; and a very good friend, Anthony Gagliardi, who did anything and everything he could to help him during his seven-year illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Scott’s memory to the Leukemia Lymphoma Foundation, online at: https://givenow.lls.org/give/; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at: www.stjude.org/donate.

A memorial service will be held at a future date

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.